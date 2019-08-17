Share This Story!
2-year-old boy dies in Mount Pleasant mobile home fire
Mount Pleasant – Mid-Michigan police say a 2-year-old boy has died in a mobile home fire.
The Associated Press
Published 12:21 p.m. ET Aug. 17, 2019
Mount Pleasant – Mid-Michigan police say a 2-year-old boy has died in a mobile home fire.
Mount Pleasant police said the child was inside the burning home when officers and firefighters arrived on the scene at the Mount Pleasant Mobile Home Village about 6 p.m. Friday.
Flames already were coming from the home, and heavy smoke drove back officers and Isabella County sheriff’s deputies who tried to enter the structure.
Police say an adult male escaped with minor burns.
No firefighters or officers were injured.
