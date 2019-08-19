Prattville, Ala. – An Alabama veterinarian is dead following an apparent drowning on Lake Michigan.

News outlets report that 71-year-old George Seier jumped into the water to retrieve a sailboat dingy that had drifted away on Saturday afternoon. He was at Harbor Springs in the northern part of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula.

George Seier (Photo: Facebook)

Seier swam about 75 yards and went under while treading water in about 10 feet of water. A dive team found his body later.

Seier had a large veterinary practice in Prattville, near Montgomery.

A Facebook message posted by Seier’s practice, Cobbs Ford Pet Health Center, calls him a gifted doctor, a caring husband and father.

–––

This story has been corrected to say that Harbor Springs is in the northern part of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/08/19/alabama-veterinarian-drowns-lake-michigan/39980551/