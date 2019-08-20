Monroe Township — Michigan State Police are investigating a crash between a semi-truck and a car that killed a Newport man, officials said Tuesday.

Troopers received a call at about 1:35 a.m. Monday about the crash at the intersection of South Dixie Highway and Albain Road in Monroe Township, authorities said.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 2007 Saturn driven by Zachary Thomas Zinner, 19, of Newport was traveling east on Albain when he entered the intersection and failed to yield to oncoming traffic. Zinner's vehicle was struck by a semi that was traveling south on South Dixie Highway.

Police said paramedics pronounced Zinner dead at the scene.

His passenger, an 18-year-old Monroe woman, was taken to a hospital in Toledo with non-life-threatening injuries, they said.

Officials said the semi's driver, a 41-year-old Ohio man, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said neither drugs or alcohol appear to be a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the Michigan State Police's Monroe Post at (734) 242-3500.

