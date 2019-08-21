Howell — The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has identified two southeast Michigan men as the fatalities from a plane crash Tuesday at the Spencer J Hardy Airport.

According to the sheriff's office, the two men who died are James Tafralian, 68, of Webberville and Philip Henry Colmer, 64, of Chelsea.

Buy Photo Investigators survey the scene of a plane crash Tuesday near the Livingston County airport. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

Family members have been notified, the sheriff's office said.

The crash of the single-engine aircraft, which remains under investigation, occurred at 11:20 a.m. off the airport's runway.

According to a preliminary investigation, a single-engine, four-passenger Aero Commander was attempting to land at the Spencer J. Hardy Airport when it crashed, officials said in a statement.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the investigation has been turned over to the National Transportation Safety Board.

Any updates will be posted at ntsb.gov. According to the FAA, the investigation could take up to a year or more to complete.

mmartindale@detroitnews.com

(248) 338-0319

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/08/21/two-livingston-county-plane-crash-victims-identified/2073897001/