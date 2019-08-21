Patrick Gagliardi (Photo: State of Michigan)

Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appointed Patrick Gagliardi and Geralyn Lasher to full-time positions on the Michigan Liquor Control Commission.

Gagliardi, a East Lansing Democrat and former Democratic floor leader in the state House of Representatives, will serve as chairman for the five-person commission. He previously served a stint on the commission under Democratic former Gov. Jennifer Granholm.

"The Michigan Liquor Control Commission is a critical component to the success and economic growth of businesses here in our state," Whitmer said in a Wednesday statement. "I'm certain that both Patrick and Geralyn will perform their duties intelligently and thoroughly while serving on the commission."

The liquor control commission oversees licensing, enforcement and policy for liquor sales in Michigan.

Gagliardi will replace Republican Teri Quimby, whose term expired in June. His appointment will give Democrats the majority on the board, which can have no more than three members of the same political party.

Lasher, an Okemos Republican and former communications director for former Gov. Rick Snyder, will replace current Commission Chairman Andrew Deloney, a Republican whose term also expired in June.

Subject to the advice and consent of the Senate,Gagliardi and Lasher will join Snyder-appointed commissioners Dennis Olshove and Edward Clemente, both Democrats, and Bradford Jacobsen, a Republican.

