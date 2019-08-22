Allegan, Mich. – A priest is accused of wrapping a teen boy in plastic and tape and leaving him in a janitor’s room at an Otsego church.

The attorney general’s office says it charged the Rev. Brian Stanley with false imprisonment after discovering information in files collected from the Kalamazoo Diocese in 2018. The alleged incident occurred in 2013 at St. Margaret Church in Otsego and lasted for more than an hour before the boy was released.

The attorney general’s office says Stanley was asked by the boy’s family to counsel him.

The 57-year-old Stanley was in custody Thursday and wasn’t immediately available for comment. He’s due in court in Allegan, Michigan.

The diocese says it reported the incident to Otsego police in a timely manner, but no charges were filed. Stanley has been prohibited from public ministry since 2017.

