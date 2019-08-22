In one of his final acts as Michigan’s governor, Rick Snyder commuted or pardoned 61 criminals. (Photo: Al Goldis / AP)

Pardons

A pardon erases a conviction from an individual’s record.

Chippewa County

Cynthia Brown was convicted of first-degree and second-degree retail fraud and ordered to serve jail time and probation. She was sentenced Dec. 15, 1992, and March 12, 1997, respectively. She also was sentenced June 30, 2004, to jail time or a fine for falsely reporting a misdemeanor in Saginaw County.

Eaton County

Danielle Moore was convicted of uttering and publishing and sentenced to 36 months' probation March 22, 2001. She also got probation June 5, 2001, for the same offense in Ingham County.

Genesee County

Brian Syzdek was convicted of marijuana and alcohol possession and sentenced to probation Dec. 20, 1995. He also was sentenced to probation for a drug charge and assault in Ingham County Aug. 28, 1996.

Ingham County

was convicted of first-degree home invasion, resisting police and aggravated assault and sentenced to three to 20 years in prison Sept. 22, 2010. Mary Ann Henderson was convicted of uttering and publishing and sentenced to probation March 20, 1978.

Kalamazoo County

Laura Kramer was convicted of two counts of financial transaction device-stealing/retaining without consent and sentenced to five years' probation Jan. 3, 2005. She also was convicted of malicious destruction of property and sentenced to probation May 11, 2005.

Kent County

was convicted of assault with intent to rob while armed and sentenced to four to 20 years in prison May 16, 1994. Michael Williams was convicted of attempted robbery and sentenced to serve one year and six months to five years Aug. 6, 1970.

Livingston County

Nicholas King was sentenced to a year of probation for larceny from a motor vehicle on Sept. 9, 2010.

Macomb County

Jason Ibrahim was sentenced to two to 10 years in prison for assault and conspiracy on Nov. 16, 2004.

was convicted of malicious destruction of property and sentenced to probation Jan. 30, 1992. He also received probation for receiving and concealing stolen property on April 10, 1992, in Oakland County. Bashar Yousif was sentenced to probation on a drug-related conviction on April 3, 1995.

Midland County

was convicted of unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle and sentenced to probation and jail time April 17, 1990. Almond was sentenced for the same offense on Oct. 23, 1992. Thomas VanPelt was convicted of malicious destruction of property and conspiracy and sentenced to two years' probation May 22, 1998.

Monroe County

Rebecca Goode was convicted of receiving and concealing stolen property and insurance fraud and sentenced to three years' probation June 29, 2001.

Oakland County

Todd Austin was convicted of breaking and entering a vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon and sentenced to two years' probation Jan. 5, 1993.

was convicted of a cocaine charge and sentenced to 10 to 20 years Feb. 3, 1995. He also was fined for unlawful use of vehicle registration on Oct. 29, 2015, in Michael Tominello was convicted of receiving and concealing stolen vehicle and sentenced to probation Sept. 2, 1982.

Saginaw County

Nicole Bessel was convicted of drug offenses and ordered to serve five years' probation and jail time March 24, 2008.

Shiawassee County

was convicted of second-degree retail fraud and got probation Dec. 11, 1997. She also got two years' probation and a year in jail or boot camp on Sept. 28, 1998, for a separate larceny offense in St. Clair County. Sarah Thomas was convicted of credit card fraud and sentenced to probation and jail time Oct. 15, 1990.

Washtenaw County

Rebecca McDermont was convicted of illegal use of a credit card and sentenced to five years' probation Jan. 18, 1985. She also was sentenced Aug. 29, 1986, in Wayne County to two years' probation for carrying a concealed weapon in a motor vehicle.

Wayne County

was convicted of larceny offenses and sentenced April 7, 1982, and Nov. 13. 1985. She also was convicted of larceny in Oakland County and sentenced to 90 days in jail on Feb. 21, 1989. Michael Hatchett was sentenced to probation for cocaine possession. He was sentenced Nov. 16, 2000.

Commutations

A commutation is a reduction of an individual’s sentence but does not nullify the underlying conviction.

Genesee County

Melissa Chapman was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison Oct. 19, 1988.

Ingham County

Michael White was convicted of two counts of armed robbery and sentenced to two terms of 20 to 40 years in prison March 23, 2005.

Jackson County

Silas Salyers was convicted of armed robbery as a habitual offender and sentenced to 50 to 80 years in prison May 29, 1986.

Kalamazoo County

Frank Anderson was convicted as a habitual offender of armed robbery and firearm offenses and sentenced to up to 55 years in prison May 2, 2005. He also was sentenced Oct. 17, 2005, to a term of six to 50 years on another armed robbery count.

was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison Dec. 12, 1983. Thomas Morris was convicted of delivering/manufacturing cocaine and conspiracy and sentenced to two life terms in prison Dec. 2, 1991.

Kent County

Rafael DeJesus was convicted on multiple counts of delivery of cocaine and conspiracy. He was sentenced Feb. 28, 1984, to 10 to 20 years on two of the charges and 20 to 30 years on the others.

was convicted of conspiracy and cocaine possession and sentenced to two life terms in prison May 12, 1997. Patricia Trevino was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison Dec. 30, 1980.

Lapeer County

John Topie was convicted of armed robbery and sentenced to five to 15 years in prison March 6, 2017.

Macomb County

Prudencio Loyrafuls was convicted of delivering/manufacturing cocaine and conspiracy and sentenced to two life terms April 6, 1989.

Muskegon County

James Hicks was convicted on three counts of assault with intent to rob while armed and ordered to serve 50 to 200 years in prison on Dec. 9, 1986.

Oakland County

John Harris was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison July 14, 1998.

Saginaw County

Antonio Gonzales was convicted of delivering/manufacturing cocaine and conspiracy charges and sentenced to two life terms March 24, 1994.

Wayne County

Demetrius Favors was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison on June 20, 1967.

was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy and sentenced to life in prison May 5, 1978. Darryl Woods was convicted of first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder and assault with intent to rob while armed. He was sentenced to life in prison Oct. 31, 1990.

