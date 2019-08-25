Bus company to pilot route between Ann Arbor, Chicago
Chicago – A New York-based bus company that plans routes based on customer feedback is going to try a route between Ann Arbor and Chicago.
OurBus co-founder Axel Hellman says the company is going to pilot the route around Thanksgiving with the target audience of University of Michigan students.
The Chicago Tribune reports the company began a two-month pilot service between Chicago and Indianapolis last month after Amtrak ended its passenger line.
OurBus officials say it’s a popular route and is making that service permanent.
The company started in 2016. It doesn’t own buses, but contracts with companies for vehicles with Wi-Fi and reclining seats.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/08/25/bus-pilot-ann-arbor-chicago/40008593/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.