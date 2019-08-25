Chicago – A New York-based bus company that plans routes based on customer feedback is going to try a route between Ann Arbor and Chicago.

OurBus co-founder Axel Hellman says the company is going to pilot the route around Thanksgiving with the target audience of University of Michigan students.

The Chicago Tribune reports the company began a two-month pilot service between Chicago and Indianapolis last month after Amtrak ended its passenger line.

OurBus officials say it’s a popular route and is making that service permanent.

The company started in 2016. It doesn’t own buses, but contracts with companies for vehicles with Wi-Fi and reclining seats.

