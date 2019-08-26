Camden Township, Mich. — An Amish family of four was airlifted to a hospital after their buggy was struck by a truck Saturday, according to published reports.

Witnesses told the Hillsdale Daily News that a silver pickup truck struck the horse-drawn buggy carrying an adult male, his wife, a small child and an infant at about 11 a.m. Saturday. WILX.com said the crash happened on Dimmers Road just east of South Edon Road.

Four helicopters arrived to airlift the family to hospitals in neighboring counties, WLNS.com Lansing reported. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

The crash is the latest in a number of buggy-vehicle crashes. In June, three children were killed in California Township in southern Michigan when the Amish buggy they were riding in was struck by a truck.

In July, six children were injured in a crash on the state's west side after a vehicle struck a buggy carrying eight people.

Eight people died in 135 accidents involving the horse-drawn carriages from 2014 to 2019, according to the Michigan State Police. The figure doesn’t include the June accident.

Stricter rules, from lights to the wheels, for their buggies has been eschewed by the Amish. Michigan State Police say the chance of crashes between motor vehicles and the buggies could be lessened if buggies were better lighted and carried reflective orange triangles on the rear.

The clash of cultures has police and others worried. Michigan, with 15,465 members, has one of the fastest-growing Amish populations in the nation, scholars said.

