Empire Township — An 82-year-old man has been arrested for striking a Michigan State Police trooper with a vehicle Sunday, officials said.

The trooper was not injured.

According to authorities, the man was driving a SUV at about 10:22 a.m. at the intersection of Plowman and M-72 in Leelanau County. Empire Township is about 270 miles northwest of Detroit and near the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.

A couple of troopers were stationed at the intersection to provide security during a triathlon.

The driver approached one of the troopers and told him the roadway's eastbound lanes were closed and couldn't be crossed due to heavy bicycle traffic before the race, police said. He became angry with the trooper and yelled obscenities at him.

Officials said the trooper told the man to turn his vehicle around, but he refused to comply.

As the trooper briefly turned away from the vehicle, the driver sounded his horn and drove the vehicle toward him. The front of the vehicle struck the trooper in the back of the legs, causing him to stumble, police said. Another trooper saw the incident and immediately assisted the victim.

The driver was arrested, officials said. He may be arraigned on charges Tuesday in the 86th District Court, they also said.

