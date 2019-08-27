Detroit — The Michigan Civil Rights Commission on Tuesday released an Attorney General's Office opinion that said the Civil Rights Department director's remarks that objectified women did not amount to "severe" harassment and don't expose the department to legal liability.

Agustin Arbulu was accused of making comments about women in May to a male employee that included a remark to check out a woman's "ass." He was also accused of bringing up the sexual orientation of the male staffer who objected to his comments, saying he wouldn’t understand because he didn’t “like women.”

Buy Photo LLEAD (Latino Leaders for the Enhancement of Advocacy and Development) Michigan board member Diana Rivera, left, of Okemos, addresses the board as Dr. Jose Cuello, right, listens. Cuello is a Wayne State University Associate Professor at the Center for Latino Studies. Both support the board's earlier unanimous decision to retain director Agustin V. Arbulu. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and more than two dozen Democratic legislators have called for Arbulu’s firing or resignation. Arbulu has not resigned but has taken a leave of absence.

The commission decided to reprimand Arbulu instead of fire him after receiving the legal guidance.

The allegations "do not amount to 'severe or pervasive' sexually harassing conduct," according to a legal guidance memo by Assistant Attorney General Jeanmarie Miller that was written to commission Chair Alma Wheeler Smith, a Democrat.

"The conduct pales in comparison to that alleged in cases" described in the memo "wherein the allegations included explicit sexual conversation and even the touching of private body parts and still the courts held that the conduct either lacked the severity or were insufficiently pervasive to sustain a hostile environment claim."

The legal opinion was released after a motion by commissioner Laura Reyes Kopack, a Republican. The panel voted unanimously to waive attorney-client privilege.

The decision came after about a dozen people spoke in favor of keeping Arbulu, who is of Peruvian descent. No one spoke in favor of firing him.

Arbulu has committed himself to civil rights, said Jose Cuello, an associate professor at Wayne State University.

“Reinstate him as soon as possible and let’s get back to work…” Cuello said. “If he is removed, the chances are that someone who is not committed to the nonpartisan commission may assume the directorship of this agency and then you’d be setting yourself back…”

Diana Rivera, a board member for nonprofit Latino Leaders for the Enhancement of Advocacy and Development, also backed Arbulu.

“Our board is in full support to retain Dr. Arbulu as the executive director,” she said. “We support your decision as having been fair and just as well as the plan to work with Dr. Arbulu to correct his evidently unsound comments.”

Buy Photo Members of the Michigan Civil Rights Commission (MCRC), from left, Mary L. Engelman, Regina Gasko-Bentley and Pastor Ira Combs, Jr., listen during the public comment portion of a meeting in Detroit Tuesday. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

Attorney General Dana Nessel has not weighed in on the controversy but has said the commission's power to fire Arbulu is not limited to "the particular employment offense" that an assistant attorney general from her office reviewed.

"The director is an unclassified employee who serves at the pleasure of the commission," Nessel said two weeks ago.

In the memo, Miller told the commission would have to decide whether "the conduct alleged may violate the standards of conduct that MDCR sets for its Director."

The commission has yet to draft and vote on Arbulu’s official reprimand, but it is not clear whether the panel would do so at Tuesday’s meeting.

Arbulu called his remarks "unacceptable and regrettable," but said he intended "to use this experience as a learning opportunity, to help me become a better person and a better leader.”

He will continue receiving pay and benefits while using leave time he has accrued. According to the department, Arbulu's accumulated 685 annual and sick leave hours during his years with the department, a little more than 17 weeks of paid leave.

Department records indicate that Arbulu, during a break in a May listening session in Grosse Pointe, allegedly made comments to a male employee about women, including "check out her ass." When the employee objected to Arbulu's comments, the director said the employee wouldn't understand because he didn't "like women."

Arbulu later told an investigator he made the "macho type comments" because he was disappointed his daughter did not show up at the meeting. He told the investigator his daughter attended a later June listening session and "looked hot."

Sarah Arbulu has defended her father and his work with the Department of Civil Rights to address "systemic racism" in relation to the Flint water crisis and the planned closure of a mostly African-American Grosse Pointe school.

He also was defended by Jane Garcia, vice chair of Latin Americans for Social and Economic Development, who said the commission's decision to reprimand Arbulu had been plagued with "outrageous allegations and innuendo."

The director was appointed in 2015 by commissioners selected by Republican former Gov. Rick Snyder.

