As Michigan State University students begin classes this week with a new president at the helm after the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal, the university's lawyers filed a motion seeking to dismiss the claims of 107 women who have not settled with the university.

Michigan State University lawyers have asked a judge to dismiss claims of more than 100 who say they are victims of Larry Nassar. (Photo: Detroit News file photo)

The more than 1,000-page dismissal motion, filed late Monday, argues MSU is immune from claims, the women's arguments failed and the claims were not filed within proper time limitations.

"Although Nassar’s actions were repugnant and merit the heavy criminal penalties imposed upon him, the law does not support Plaintiffs’ attempts to hold the MSU Defendants liable for his wrongs," the filing concludes. " ... the MSU Defendants respectfully request that the Court dismiss Plaintiffs’ Complaints in their entirety with prejudice."

The claims MSU seeks to dismiss were filed by women who came forward during the later stages of the sex abuse scandal and are known as the "second wave" who filed lawsuits after the university reached a historic $500 million settlement with 332 Nassar victims in May 2018.

Larry Nassar (Photo: RENA LAVERTY / AFP/Getty Images)

MSU set aside $425 million for women who initially sued the university, and issued settlement checks.The remaining $75 million was earmarked for future claims, most of which are outstanding. Lawyers for second-wave victims have been seeking settlements on par with first wave victims, believed to have received an average of $1.2 million.

A lawyer, Mary Pat Rosen of Royal Oak, for a second-wave victim said it is unfortunate that MSU continues to act in ways that harm women who were hurt by Nassar, who sexual assaulted scores of young women for decades while an MSU physician.

"By filing this motion, MSU has again let these survivors down," Rosen said.

She said it's disappointing the university has taken this move, even as it has taken other positive steps.

Buy Photo Samuel Stanley (Photo: David Guralnick,file, The Detroit News)

She added that a few of the second-wave victims are planning to speak during Michigan State's Sept. 6 board meeting, the first for newly appointed President Samuel Stanley.

"He has indicated he wanted to meet with the survivors, we have followed up and asked him, yet nothing has yet been put in motion," Rosen said. "Many people believe these claims are all resolved. Maybe (university public relations) or marketing want (MSU) to be perceived as taking steps perceived they are taking care of business, but in reality (this motion) is very inconsistent with what they are doing."

The dismissal motion comes as Stanley begins his closely watched tenure, and recently appointed two sexual misconduct advisers. The first day of classes are set to begin Wednesday.

The women who filed lawsuits against MSU during the second wave stepped forward after the Legislature opened a 90-day window for Nassar victims to file civil sexual assault lawsuits. Some have settled with the university.

Lawyer Robert Darling called the university's move to dismiss these cases an injustice as MSU seeks to start anew.

"They treated these ladies as second-class citizens," said Darling, who is based in Plymouth and is representing three of the victims. "There is no reason why wave two should be treated any differently than wave one. ... It's outrageous."

