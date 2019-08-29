Ann Arbor — When an astronaut visits a children's hospital, kids will ask whatever's on their minds.

"What happens to a fart in space," one child asked in a written question for astronaut R. Shane Kimbrough.

"Well, they're propulsive in that environment, so you can actually move," Kimbrough said amid a smattering of laughs in the room.

At a gathering in a playroom at C.S. Mott Children's Hospital, the NASA astronaut shared the story of his career since joining NASA in 2000 with a group of about 10 captivated and often squirming patients.

NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough takes some time with with Izzy Caudill, 4, and her mother, Stephanie Caudill, 31, of Milan at an event at C.S. Mott Children's Hospital at the University of Michigan on Thursday.

Kimbrough said he wanted to talk about being selected as an astronaut and going to space to inspire the next generation into aiming for the next step in space travel: Mars.

"Maybe I'll get a chance to go see (the moon) one day, but if not, some of these folks in your generation will be goin' and living on the moon and potentially Mars ... in about 20 years, 30 years," Kimbrough said. "I'll be a little too old for that, so I'm counting on you folks to go to that for me."

Kimbrough of Texas, wearing his flight suit, had never been to the hospital or Ann Arbor before the visit Thursday, but said it was special to be asked to speak to children about his work with NASA.

Bryan Finn, 17, spoke with Kimbrough before the event about what it takes to be an astronaut.

"(Kimbrough's visit) shows me anything is possible. I can do what I want," said Finn of Allen Park.

NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough speaks with Bryan Finn, 17, of Allen Park on Thursday.

Kimbrough grew up in the space race when the United State was building up its space program in competition with the then-Soviet Union. His most recent mission to space was on a Russian spacecraft that ended in 2017.

Referring to the experiments he and other colleagues did on the International Space Station, Kimbrough said: "We don't do them for NASA or us, we do (the experiments) for all of humanity."

Kimbrough became an astronaut in 2004, according to his NASA biography.

He completed his first space flight and participated in two spacewalks in 2008. He served as commander of the International Space Station until April 2017.

Kimbrough said the trips in space showed him about Earth's fragility and how to appreciate the planet.

"The beauty of planet Earth is just striking," Kimbrough said. "It doesn't matter where you are around the world when you're trying to take pictures. It could just be random places that you've never thought of and they all have their own striking beauty."

