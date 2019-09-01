Buy Photo Vinnie Mabe of Warren was offering deep-fried summertime standards like corn dogs and funnel cakes at Jackson's Corn Dogs, berthed in downtown Royal Oak for Arts, Beats & Eats. (Photo: Neal Rubin / The Detroit News)

Robert Spann was clinging to summer at Arts, Beats & Eats Sunday. He found it at the end of a stick.

Spann is an educated man, the dean of student services at a campus of Oakland Community College. He is cultured enough that minutes later, he would be dining on Spanish paella.

But first, on a day that felt like an adios to warmth and sunshine, he ate a corn dog.

Buy Photo Robert Spann of Canton had his first corn dog in years at Arts, Beats & Eats Sunday, then followed it with a more cultured plate of paella. (Photo: Neal Rubin / The Detroit News)

Arts, Beats & Eats continues through Monday in Royal Oak. In downtown Detroit, there's the Detroit Jazz Festival. Also running through Labor Day: the Michigan State Fair at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, and the Hamtramck Labor Day Festival exactly where you'd expect.

The forecast for Monday is encouraging — a high of 80 degrees through most of the metro area, a few clouds, no precipitation. Sunday was less welcoming, with varying levels of rain and temperatures maybe stretching to 70.

Beneath a yellow canopy at Arts, Beats & Eats, bundled in a sweatshirt, Spann stayed mostly dry and enjoyed a delicacy he hadn't sampled for several years.

"It felt like summer," he said. "You're never going to see corn dogs in the winter." So he struck while the fryer was hot.

Buy Photo Artist Michael Rey, of BeloZero Visual Energy, displays his artwork at the 40th Hamtramck Labor Day Festival on Sunday. (Photo: Max Ortiz / The Detroit News)

Steve and Shannon Fisher of Roseville had considered hitching up their camper trailer Sunday. Instead, the prospect of a looming fall and glowering winter sent them art shopping.

"We might buy a little something," said Shannon, 48. "Maybe a picture for the bathroom in the camper."

They agreed that they wouldn't mention the specific wall space to whatever artist they purchased from. They also agreed that if it were up to them, summer would continue indefinitely.

"I don't like it," she said, with a nod toward the gray surroundings. "It smells like back to school."

Buy Photo Canadian singer Julia Shuren shivered as she played to a sparse crowd in the rain Sunday morning at Arts, Beats & Eats in Royal Oak. (Photo: Neal Rubin / The Detroit News)

On one of the many stages, a student named Julia Shuren from Belle River, Ontario, was more concerned with the chill than the aroma.

She's 23, a singer and keyboard player who's pursuing songwriting at the Detroit Institute of Music Education. Before an audience of six or eight people wearing ponchos or carrying umbrellas, she was shivering.

"As a musician, it's what you have to do," she said afterward. "Playing is playing. That's how you get better."

In fairness, others were enjoying the prospect of fall, even if the rain was a wet blanket.

Buy Photo Frank Hritzak, crafting an ice cream sandwich at the Cool Jack's booth, was dressed for winter on the traditional capstone of summer. He said he's looking forward to a break. (Photo: Neal Rubin / The Detroit News)

Frank Hritzak, 75, was crafting ice cream sandwiches at the Cool Jack's booth, layering locally made ice cream between fresh-baked cookies.

He's theoretically semi-retired. The reality is that he's working a heap of hours for a close friend, standing on one knee that needs to be replaced and another that already has been.

Come winter, he'll mostly work bar mitzvahs and weddings in a food truck, which is an easier load.

"We need a break," he said.

Buy Photo Virginia artist Tonya Butcher, who sells hand-painted silk clothing, says she's tired of hot weather -- and eager for customers to start thinking about the holidays. (Photo: Neal Rubin / The Detroit News)

Artist Tonya Butcher won't slow down anytime soon, but she'd like to cool down.

Based in Virginia, she sells hand-painted silk clothing at art fairs 12 months a year. Her next stop will be the Arts & Apples Festival Friday through Sunday in Rochester.

"It's been miserably hot," Butcher said. A taste of fall will be a relief, and maybe a boost for business, "if it gets people thinking about the holiday season."

That's a slack time for Vinnie Mabe, 19, of Warren.

He works in a food trailer, making the rounds of festivals and carnivals. Come winter, he said, there's decidedly less call for chili cheese fries and funnel cakes.

Sunday, though, he personally deep-fried Robert Spann's corn dog.

It looked so good he was thinking of making one for himself.

nrubin@detroitnews.com

Twitter: nealrubin_dn

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/09/01/arts-beats-summer-detroit-jazz-state-fair-hamtramck/2156682001/