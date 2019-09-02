Detroit's 2018 Labor Day parade
From left, James P. Hoffa, Debbie Dingell, Mayor Mike Duggan, Brenda Lawrence, Debbie Stabenow and Governor nominee Gretchen Whitmer pose for a photo before the kickoff of Detroit's Labor Day Parade.
Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Congresswomen Brenda Lawrence, James P. Hoffa, General President of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters and Congresswoman Debbie Dingell pose for a photo.
Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow greets people along the parade route.
Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
A union contractors float sits on Michigan Ave. during the parade.
Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 58 electrical workers walk the parade route along Michigan Ave.to Hart Plaza.
Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Democratic nominee for governor Gretchen Whitmer, center, walks the parade route with the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights.
Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Dwight Bailey, 18, center, and Aaron Cooper, 19, right, of Michigan United walk the parade route along Michigan Ave. to Hart Plaza.
Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Members of the United Steel Workers union walk the parade route along.
Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Brianna Harris, 16, of the Chippewa Valley High School marching band marches along the parade route along Michigan Ave. to Hart Plaza.
Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Jack Lobley, 5, of Detroit rides his scooter on the parade route.
Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
A UAW Local 1248 trailer rides along the route carrying members.
Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Jonathan Boyd, 60, a bassoonist, carries the flag of the Detroit Federation of Musicians.
Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Members of UAW Local 2500 walk the parade route.
Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
    Detroit —For more than a century, whether in peacetime or war and regardless of the weather, the labor movement in Michigan has traded in its working boots for walking shoes and taken to the streets for Labor Day.

    Detroit's parade, in past years, has stepped off from Belle Isle and later from Grand Circus Park. More recently it has started at Michigan Avenue and headed east from Corktown to downtown.

    That's the path it will travel on Monday as thousands of people will meet in Detroit to march.

    The 2019 event comes as the UAW is in contract talks with the Big Three Detroit automakers, the union representing staff at The Detroit News and the Free Press is negotiating for new deals, and pro-labor candidates in the Democratic party are seeking a bump in minimum wage to $15 per hour.

    While the parade has historically been an opportunity for labor to tout its accomplishments of the past year and advance its agenda for the year ahead, the 2019 iteration will see auto workers protest their union, as a federal corruption probe into the UAW has resulted in charges against nine people and prison sentences for eight figures linked to the UAW and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. Just days before Labor Day, the feds raided UAW leaders in four states.

    Several hundred miles north of downtown Detroit, thousands of others, including Michigan's chief executive, will stretch their legs across the Mackinac Bridge, passing from the Lower Peninsula to the Upper Peninsula, or vice versa.

    Why Michigan walks on Labor Day

    Detroit's first Labor Day celebration took place on Aug. 16, 1884, and attracted a crowd of 50,000 people to Recreation Park, according to the Walter P. Reuther Library at Wayne State University.

    That was a decade before Labor Day became an official national holiday, observed on the first Monday in September. Over those years the celebration would turn into a march rather than just a rally. 

    "In its early years, the parade was used to voice the concerns of a fledgling labor movement and to celebrate the progress made by organized labor," according to a Reuther Library report on Labor Day in Detroit.

    Kristen Chinery, a reference archivist at the Reuther library, said "parades were very popular" then and to celebrate Labor Day that way was a "natural choice."

    Michigan labor history: Organizing in tough times
    Sit-down demonstrators leave the Fleetwood and Cadillac
    Sit-down demonstrators leave the Fleetwood and Cadillac plant in Detroit during a General Motors strike in the winter of 1936. The United Auto Workers was formed in Detroit in 1935, putting Michigan at the heart of the labor movement as Americans struggled with the effects of the Great Depression. The Detroit News archives
    The UAW's first major success was the sit-down strike
    The UAW's first major success was the sit-down strike at General Motors' Fisher Body Plant No. 1 in Flint during the winter of 1936-37. The strike spread to Chevrolet Plant # 4, and ended in February 1937 with the union's first collective bargaining agreement with GM. The Detroit News archives
    Chrysler was the fledgling union's next target. After
    Chrysler was the fledgling union's next target. After workers staged sit-down strikes in all nine Detroit Chrysler plants, the UAW won the right to represent the company's workers in the winter of 1937. The Detroit News archives
    The bloodied labor heroes Walter P. Reuther, who went
    The bloodied labor heroes Walter P. Reuther, who went on to lead the UAW, and Richard T. Frankensteen pose after the "Battle of the Overpass" between Ford company men and UAW organizers at the Ford Rouge plant on May 26, 1937. Ford proved the toughest auto company for the UAW, which eventually won collective bargaining rights there in 1941. The Detroit News archives
    Henry Ford's assembly line changed the face of American
    Henry Ford's assembly line changed the face of American labor. In this 1913 photo, car bodies were skidded down a wooden ramp and lowered onto the chassis in 1913 at the final assembly line at Ford's Model T plant in Highland Park. Ford Motor Company
    Crowds gather at Ford's Highland Park plant after Ford
    Crowds gather at Ford's Highland Park plant after Ford announced it would pay $5 a day wages Jan. 5, 1914. Ford Motor Company
    On Oct. 24, 1929, a day known as Black Thursday, the
    On Oct. 24, 1929, a day known as Black Thursday, the New York Stock Exchange crashed and the prosperity of the 1920s reached its end. No state suffered more than Michigan during the Great Depression. By 1932, factories had shut down and more than 40 percent of the workers in Michigan's major cities were unemployed. The Detroit News archives
    Lines of unemployed men wait outside the Fort Street
    Lines of unemployed men wait outside the Fort Street Police Station in Detroit during the fall of 1930, presumably to fill out job applications. The Detroit News archives
    A crowd of unemployed demonstrate in downtown Detroit,
    A crowd of unemployed demonstrate in downtown Detroit, February 1931. The Detroit News archives
    By some accounts as many as 60,000 people observed
    By some accounts as many as 60,000 people observed the funeral march for four unemployed workers killed during a hunger march against the Ford Motor Co. March 17, 1932. The Detroit News archives
    Hunger marchers are halted on Miller Road just before
    Hunger marchers are halted on Miller Road just before reaching Dearborn City limits in March 1932. The speaker on the truck is believed to be Communist leader Albert Goetz. The Detroit News archives
    When GM workers in Flint went on strike and shut down
    When GM workers in Flint went on strike and shut down the assembly line in late 1936, they sat down and refused to move instead of picking up picket signs. The Detroit News archives
    One couple added some impromptu entertainment to a
    One couple added some impromptu entertainment to a march of the women's emergency brigade composed of wives, mothers, sisters and sweethearts of sit-down strikers, Feb. 5, 1937. AP
    Demonstrators gather outside General Motors Plant #2
    Demonstrators gather outside General Motors Plant #2 in Flint in support of the sit-down strikers in the winter of 1937. The Detroit News archives
    Military trucks enter the Flint Chevrolet Plant during
    Military trucks enter the Flint Chevrolet Plant during the strike of 1937. The Detroit News archives
    Michigan National Guardmen wheel machine guns during
    Michigan National Guardmen wheel machine guns during the GM strike in Flint in February 1937. The Detroit News archives
    General Motors workers demonstrate outside the Fisher
    General Motors workers demonstrate outside the Fisher Body Plant in Flint during the 1937 strikes. The Detroit News archives
    Children picket the General Motors Building to show
    Children picket the General Motors Building to show support for their fathers who were on strike during the winter of 1937. The Detroit News archives
    GM strikers in Flint parade and celebrate at Fisher
    GM strikers in Flint parade and celebrate at Fisher Body Plant 2 & 4 during the winter of 1937. The strike ended with GM recognizing the UAW in February 1937 after Michigan Gov. Frank Murphy served as a mediator. The Detroit News archives
    Demonstrators during a Chrysler Dodge strike throw
    Demonstrators during a Chrysler Dodge strike throw paper out the windows in March of 1937. The Detroit News archives
    Huge crowds attend the first UAW mass meeting at Cadillac
    Huge crowds attend the first UAW mass meeting at Cadillac Square, Detroit in March 1937. The Detroit News archives
    A UAW organizer signs up members. Undated photo.
    A UAW organizer signs up members. Undated photo. The Detroit News archives
    Just before the riot that would become known as the
    Just before the riot that would become known as the "Battle of the Overpass," three Ford men approach union leaders Walter P. Reuther and Richard T. Frankensteen on one of the Ford bridges over Miller Road at the Rouge Plant on
    UAW officer Richard Frankensteen is attacked by Ford
    UAW officer Richard Frankensteen is attacked by Ford Motor Company security officers in the "Battle of the Overpass" at the Ford Rouge plant May 26, 1937. This photo by James "Scotty" Kilpatrick captured national attention and led the Pulitzer committee to create a new category for photography. The Detroit News archives
    Bruised UAW leaders in court for a grand jury inquiry
    Bruised UAW leaders in court for a grand jury inquiry after the "Battle of the Overpass" riot at Ford Motor Company. The company would not recognize the union until 1941. The Detroit News archives
    The UAW continued its organizing efforts, including
    The UAW continued its organizing efforts, including this mass UAW meeting in Cadillac Square in February 1938. The Detroit News archives
    Autoworkers were not the only ones to organize in 1937.
    Autoworkers were not the only ones to organize in 1937. Harper Hospital workers staged a sit-down strike in Detroit February 1937. The Detroit News archives
    Striking employees in the Goody Nut Shop in the Fox
    Striking employees in the Goody Nut Shop in the Fox Theatre Building smile at regular customers and point to the sign: "Closed: sit-down strike." The Detroit News archives
    Standard Cotton Products Company employees on the 46th
    Standard Cotton Products Company employees on the 46th day of a sit-down strike in Flint during the winter of 1937. The Detroit News archives
    Cigar workers demonstrate in front of the Bernard Schwartz
    Cigar workers demonstrate in front of the Bernard Schwartz Cigar Factory, June 1937. The Detroit News archives
    Hotel workers at the Book Cadillac hotel stage a sit-down
    Hotel workers at the Book Cadillac hotel stage a sit-down strike in the casino room in April of 1937. The Detroit News archives
    Guests had to walk to their rooms when elevator operators
    Guests had to walk to their rooms when elevator operators struck with other workers at the Tuller Hotel. Here an elevator operator interrupts her sit-down to get a glass of water in March 1937. The Detroit News archives
    During the summer of 1937, women took to picketing
    During the summer of 1937, women took to picketing on Joseph Campau to fight the high price of meat. The Detroit News archives
    Even Red Run Golf Course caddies went on strike during
    Even Red Run Golf Course caddies went on strike during the summer of 1937. The Detroit News archives
    Striking grave diggers from Woodmere Cemetery pay off
    Striking grave diggers from Woodmere Cemetery pay off other strikers from a fund created by the Veterans for the privilege of digging a grave for a buddy. The Detroit News archives
    Despite the setbacks of 1937, the UAW struck Ford again
    Despite the setbacks of 1937, the UAW struck Ford again in 1941. Here strikers overturn a car during a demonstration at Ford Motor Company plant in Highland Park in May 1941. The Detroit News archives
    This Pulitzer Prize winning photo vividly captured
    This Pulitzer Prize winning photo vividly captured unionists confronting a strikebreaker during the 1941 walkout of Ford's Dearborn Rouge Plant. It was taken by News photographer Milton Brooks and was the first photo to win in the new Pulitzer category for photo journalism. The Detroit News archives
    Picketers dance in front of Gate 4 during the Ford
    Picketers dance in front of Gate 4 during the Ford Motor Company strike of May 1941. The Detroit News archives
    Strikers hold up The Detroit News announcing the end
    Strikers hold up The Detroit News announcing the end of the strike at Gate 4 of the Ford Motor Car plant. After striking Ford for 10 days in the spring of 1941, the UAW won union shop, dues checkoff and grievance procedure in the first contract with the company. The Detroit News archives
    Walter P. Reuther, director, UAW-CIO-General Motors
    Walter P. Reuther, director, UAW-CIO-General Motors Division, speaks in 1941. The UAW executive board adopted a no-strike pledge after the U.S. and Japan entered World War II. The Detroit News archives
    Bombers are assembled at Ford's Willow Run plan in
    Bombers are assembled at Ford's Willow Run plan in February 1943. The auto companies and the union cooperated to make Detroit the arsenal of democracy for the U.S. war effort. The Detroit News archives
    Organizing resumed after the war. Here women strikers
    Organizing resumed after the war. Here women strikers check pickets in and out during the GM Ternstedt Division strike of 1946. The Detroit News archives
    Women workers at the Ternstedt plant walk the picket
    Women workers at the Ternstedt plant walk the picket line during the winter strike of 1946. The Detroit News archives
    Pontiac Division picketers cheer the end of the General
    Pontiac Division picketers cheer the end of the General Motors national strike of March 1946. The Detroit News archives
    Bohn Aluminum Brass Corporation foremen take to the
    Bohn Aluminum Brass Corporation foremen take to the streets to picket in February 1946. The Detroit News archives
    Walter Reuther addresses a rally in 1948.
    Walter Reuther addresses a rally in 1948. The Detroit News archives
    Picketers listen to a speech during the Ford Motor
    Picketers listen to a speech during the Ford Motor strike of 1949. The Detroit News archives
    Frank Zelenski of Hamtramck shows off his picket duty
    Frank Zelenski of Hamtramck shows off his picket duty card during the 1948 Chrysler strike. Zelenski had 25 years of service and put in 36 hours of picket duty. Six hours a week were required of employees on strike. The Detroit News archives
    Robert Mott, an insurance salesman from Highland Park,
    Robert Mott, an insurance salesman from Highland Park, offers up his opinion of strikers during the spring of 1951. The Detroit News archives
    President Truman poses in his White House office in
    President Truman poses in his White House office in December 1952 with Walter Reuther, newly elected president of the CIO. Associated Press
    A farmer from Howell sits on strike with his cows during
    A farmer from Howell sits on strike with his cows during a milk strike in October 1957. The Detroit News archives
    Milk pours from trucks in Caro during the milk strike
    Milk pours from trucks in Caro during the milk strike of 1967. The Detroit News archives
    The station master at Grand Trunk West finishes writing
    The station master at Grand Trunk West finishes writing the announcement that the trains have all been canceled on Sept. 1, 1960 due to a railroad strike. The Detroit News archives
    GM retirees picket the General Motors Building downtown
    GM retirees picket the General Motors Building downtown at the corner of Warren and Second Avenue during the fall of 1970. The Detroit News archives
    Picketers during a General Motors 1976 strike demonstration.
    Picketers during a General Motors 1976 strike demonstration. The Detroit News archives
    Demonstrators leave a plant during a GM walkout in
    Demonstrators leave a plant during a GM walkout in this undated photo. Though union membership in general has fallen across the country since its peak, the UAW represents hourly workers at all the Detroit Three plants, and is organizing workers at foreign automakers operating in the south. The Detroit News archives
      The tradition held, even if the label is controversial. UAW spokesman Brian Rothenberg, for instance, took issue when asked about the parade tradition, preferring instead to call it a march. 

      The tradition has not gone on unbroken. It went away after the 1966 parade, as Detroit was still reeling from the 1967 riot. 

      At the 1966 parade, President Lyndon Johnson "riled local Democrats by allowing Michigan's Republican Gov. George Romney, to ride in his motorcade," according to a Detroit News account in July 1981, when the tradition was three months from resuming after a 15-year break.

      "A lack of interest" was the explanation union officials offered for the parade's long absence.

      Though President Ronald Reagan had been president of the Screen Actors Guild in a past life, he was not welcome in Detroit. Tom Turner, president of the Metro Detroit AFL-CIO, said Reagan was snubbed because "I'm afraid if I invited Reagan, he and I would end up at the bottom of the Detroit River."

      'Mighty Mac' now open to walkers on both peninsulas

      On Monday, up as far north as you can get in Michigan before reaching the Upper Peninsula, at least 25,000 Michiganians are expected to march across "Mighty Mac" for the 62nd time.

      Among them will be Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, as is tradition for Michigan's governors, even when Republicans hold the office. 

      The Mackinac Bridge walk dates back to 1958, the first Labor Day for which the Mackinac Bridge was open.

      From 1958 to 2017, the march started on the St. Ignace side of the bridge, on the Lower Peninsula. Buses would take walkers across to where they had parked. Cars would head north and south on the west side of the bridge, while walkers would occupy the east side.

      That changed in 2018, said Kim Nowack, executive director of the Mackinac Bridge Authority.

      Last year, changes eliminated the need for busing and opened the path for walkers to cross from the Upper Peninsula to the Lower as well as the more traditional path. Walkers in the Upper Peninsula startin Mackinac City.

      The changes mean walkers have three choices: start on either end, walk halfway, then double back home; walk all the way across and all the way back; or walk all the way across and be transported back.

      The bridge will be closed to motorists from 6:30 a.m. to noon. Nowack said that outside of the direct costs of footing part of the security bill, the walk doesn't cost the bridge any money. Motorists are aware of the walk and usually cross the bridge in greater numbers in the days ahead of it, Nowack said.

      Presidential past

      Labor Day also provides an opportunity for candidates to officially launch campaigns.

      From the late 1940s, when the buck stopped with President Harry Truman, through the mid-1960s, when President Lyndon Johnson was promising to build a "Great Society," every Democratic presidential nominee launched their campaigns in Detroit on Labor Day.

      Truman started the tradition in 1948, greeted by "the officialdom of Detroit and organized labor," as The Detroit News said at the time, including UAW boss Walter Reuther. 

      "But it is the rank-and-file members of labor unions in whom the Democratic Party leaders are chiefly interested," The News reported. "They hold the votes Mr. Truman needs to win in the November election." 

      In 1941, the AFL and CIO held dueling parades in Detroit, the AFL's starting at 10 a.m. and the CIO's at 2 p.m., both stepping off from Grand Circus Park.

      Seven years later, their leaders put their differences aside to greet Truman, in what The News proclaimed was "the first time in history" the unions celebrated Labor Day together. (Sort of. The AFL marched on the west side of Woodward, and CIO on the east.)

      Seven years later, the rival unions would form a partnership that holds today, becoming the AFL-CIO.

      That tradition, of Democratic candidates coming to Detroit on Labor Day to march and get the blessing of area unions, has disappeared in recent decades. 

      In 2016, former President Bill Clinton, husband of then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, marched in Detroit.

      A number of voters expressed disappointment with the former president's support for NAFTA and with the nominee's support for a possible trade agreement with Asian countries, the Trans-Pacific Partnership. 

      “I wish we could change it back” to the days before NAFTA, said Scott Mooney of Brighton. He compared that trade agreement to right-to-work legislation in Michigan, which allows workers in union shops to opt out of paying for membership but still be covered by their unions.

      “All these jobs it was supposed to create, where are they? It’s rigged.” Mooney said.

      This year, no presidential candidates are expected to join Detroiters in marching. The campaign, thought, of President Donald Trump, a Republican, is expected to fly a banner over the parade offering "thanks" to the American worker. These banners will fly not only in Detroit, but in major cities in other swing states, such as Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Cleveland, and South Beach, Florida.

      Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/09/02/why-michiganians-march-labor-day/2129589001/