Hazelton Township — The National Weather Service confirmed a weak tornado touched down Thursday night in Shiawassee County, causing damage to outbuildings and trees.

The EF-0 tornado touched down around 9:23 p.m. with 85 mile per hour winds, leaving a path of damage 2.5 miles long and 100 yards wide. By 9:26 p.m., it was done.

“A weak tornado touched down just to the northwest of the Allan and New Lothrop roads intersection. The tornado tracked northeast and lifted just before Sheridan Road, between Easton and Johnstone roads,” the National Weather Service said in its report.

A small garage and pole barn were destroyed and maple trees along the path were uprooted. At least one home had structural damage, with two homes suffering mostly shingle damage. The wind was strong enough to move a propane tank.

