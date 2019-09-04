Lansing – The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is offering grants supporting land-based industries and infrastructure that benefit rural communities.

(Photo: Brandy Baker, The Detroit News)

The Rural Development Fund grants could be awarded for projects dealing with industrial expansion and training of workers in land-based industries. Infrastructure projects that draw funding could involve energy, transportation, housing, communications, water and wastewater.

Land-based industries include food and agriculture; forestry; mining; oil and gas production; and tourism.

The proposals will be evaluated through a competitive process. A total of $1.4 million will be distributed, with individual grants totaling no more than $100,000.

Applications must be received by Oct. 29. Information is available online .

