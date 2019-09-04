Bagley Township, Mich. – A prosecutor says the fatal shooting of an ax-wielding man during a confrontation with law enforcement officers at a northern Michigan home was justified.

State police investigated the July 2 death of 44-year-old Chad Williams and announced Wednesday that the Otsego County prosecutor determined the deputy who fired was acting to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm.

Police have said Otsego County sheriff’s deputies and a Michigan Department of Natural Resources officer were serving a search warrant when Williams was shot. Police say deputies told them Williams was wielding an ax and refused officers’ commands to stop.

The shooting occurred at a home in Bagley Township, northeast of Traverse City. Police say deputies were serving the search warrant after a neighbor reported Williams was threatening with an ax.

