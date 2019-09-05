The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan has filed a civil rights complaint against a Republican West Michigan candidate for Congress who is alleged to have discriminated against drag performers with Down syndrome.

Peter Meijer discriminated against the performers when he denied them access to the Grand Rapids Tanglefoot Building as a venue for their drag performance during Art Prize, according to the complaint filed Thursday with the Michigan Department of Civil Rights.

Peter Meijer (Photo: Bud Kibby for TINYuproar)

Meijer is one of at least five Republican candidates vying for the 3rd Congressional District seat of Rep. Justin Amash of Cascade Township, a former Republican who declared himself an independent in July.

Meijer consulted with various advocacy groups and relevant communities before making his decision, said Meijer's campaign adviser Jamie Roe, who contended the complaint is an effort to derail Meijer's congressional run.

"It is shameful that they’re using this as a political attack," Roe said.

Meijer, who owns the Tanglefoot Building, has rented it out in the past for public events and had agreed to donate the space for the annual Art Prize event, which begins Sept. 7 and ends Oct. 7.

In August, Meijer told ArtPrize organizers the members of Drag syndrome, a United Kingdom-based group of drag performers with Down syndrome, could not perform at the building, according to the complaint.

Meijer told organizers allowing the performance could lead to “the potential exploitation of the vulnerable” and that the performers’ “ability to act of their own volitions is unclear,” according to the complaint.

“The differently abled are among the most special souls in our community, and I believe they, like children and other vulnerable, populations should be protected,” he wrote in his letter.

Meijer has met twice with the group to discuss the decision, during which they assured him the performers had both the “agency and capacity” to consent to the performance, said ACLU attorney Jay Kaplan.

Meijer’s decision is based on “faulty assumptions about people with disabilities,” but could serve as a “teachable moment” regarding Down syndrome and drag in general, Kaplan said.

“We hope through an investigation there will be a determination that this action and the reasons for the action by Mr. Meijer violated the civil rights law,” Kaplan said.

The complaint requests the Department of Civil Rights to find Meijer discriminated based on the “disability of the performer and the nature of their performance due to stereotypes regarding gender expression.” The complaint seeks compensation for the cost of finding a new venue.

.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/09/05/aclu-peter-meijer-discriminated-venue-down-drag-group/2220823001/