Amid intense scrutiny by the U.S. Department of Education over MSU's handling of Larry Nassar and sexual abuse cases on campus, Michigan State University Provost June Youatt has resigned.

In a statement Thursday from Michigan State responding to federal investigations, President Samuel Stanley said he accepted Youatt's resignation immediately.

Youatt's resignation comes as The Detroit News first reported Thursday that the U.S. Department of Education is fining the East Lansing university $4.5 million for its "systemic failure to protect students" and failure to alert the public and campus community about Nassar's and others' conduct.

The penalty is the largest under the federal Clery Act, which requires public disclosure of safety threats and annual reporting of campus crime data.

The penalty follows the conclusion of two department investigations into Clery Act and Title IX violations, with the latter finding that MSU "failed to adequately respond" to reports of sexual misconduct by Nassar and William Strampel, Nassar's supervisor and the former dean of MSU's College of Osteopathic Medicine, and also failed to take "appropriate interim measures" to protect students while complaints against both men were pending.

MSU's Title IX agreement with the department specifically requires the university to review the actions of Youatt and Simon, as well as former Provost John Hudzik; Terry Curry, the associate vice president for academic human resources; Kathie Klages, former head coach of the women’s gymnastics team; and employees of MSU's Office of the General Counsel, officials said.

“OCR’s letter of findings is very clear that the provost and former president failed to take appropriate action on behalf of the university to address reports of inappropriate behavior and conduct, specifically related to former Dean William Strampel,” Stanley said Thursday in a statement. “In my effort to build a safe and caring campus, we must have a culture of accountability.”

Stanley also announced on Thursday that he had established a new oversight committee to make sure that MSU is fully responsive to the agreements the university made with the U.S. Department of Education.

Youatt’s resignation adds another top official to fall in the wake of the scandal.

David Mittleman, an Okemos-based lawyer who represented dozens of Nassar victims, said more housecleaning is needed to be done at Michigan State, including those who botched the 2014 Title IX investigation after it was filed by Amanda Thomashow.

“It’s a big fine and unfortunately under the circumstances, well deserved,” Mittleman said. “I wish that Michigan State didn’t do what it did in terms of attempting to cover up the largest university sexual assault scandal in history. I wish they didn’t, but they did.”

