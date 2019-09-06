Many couples picture a fairy tale-like wedding day, but rarely imagine being in a beautiful field with woodland animals joining them.

To their surprise, that fairy tale came true for a pair of Michigan newlyweds on Sunday.

Morgan and Luke Mackley were taking their wedding photos in Holland when a friendly deer crashed the shoot and decided the bride's bouquet looked too delicious to throw to anyone.

Morgan and Luke Mackley being photographed on their wedding day and visited by a deer who decided the bouquet looked like a snack. (Photo: Laurenda Marie Photography)

"I think everyone was in a bit of shock," said Laurenda Bennett, the photographer who captured the occasion. "It was a really special moment."

The bride and groom were enjoying their reception when Bennett pulled them away to take golden hour portraits.

The three began walking just beyond the reception area into the field at the Felt Estate when they came across the "overly-friendly deer" that was grazing in the field just beyond the estate's fence.

The deer enjoyed snacking on the white and pink roses in the bride's bouquet. (Photo: Laurenda Bennett Photography)

As soon as they were in position, the deer walked up to the bride and groom without hesitation, Bennett said.

"At this point, he's still on the other side of the fence, but leans over towards the bouquet and starts to take out flowers, one by one," she said.

Moments later, the deer casually walks over the fence and continues his quest to eat Morgan's bouquet, she said.

"We're all giggling and looking at each other in shock," she said. "Instinctually, I started snapping photos and at one point just told them to kiss!"

Still, the deer wouldn't quit.

Morgan Mackley's specialty bouquet was made for her day by Melissa Anne Floral Co. in Grand Rapids, but she happily forfeited it for the moment.

The bride forfeited her Melissa Anne Floral Co. bouquet to the hungry deer. (Photo: Laurenda Bennett Photography)

"We walked away to capture more bride and groom portraits sans deer, and when we came back to the spot we left the bouquet, there was one full white rose still intact," Bennett said.

"The final rose - Morgan said. We laughed at the Bachelor reference."

