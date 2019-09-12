Detroit — After a night of rainstorms and high winds that caused the postponement of the Tigers-Yankees game and the flooding of Interstate 94 in Macomb County, about 67,000 households and businesses in Michigan are without power as the work day begins Thursday.

In southeast Michigan, some 35,000 DTE Energy customers are without power, down from 65,000 at its peak.

And outstate, 32,000 Consumers Energy customers still don't have power, down from about 50,000.

Wednesday was the hottest September day of the year, with a high just shy of 90 and a low just shy of 70.

There was about an inch of rain, and high winds brought down trees, which brought down power lines.

A DTE Energy spokesman said the storm damage was "very scattered," and the utility was unable to immediately offer restoration estimates. Those will come after daylight, when the extent of the damage can be assessed.

Additional rain showers and thunderstorms are possible before noon, said National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Manion. After noon there's only a "slight chance" of precipitation, and the nighttime is expected to be dry and mostly cloudy.

Thursday will also be much cooler than Wednesday, with its highs, expected only to reach the low 70s, not much higher than Wednesday's low.

Take heart, baseball fans: That postponed Tigers-Yankees game will be played Thursday, and will be the second half of a doubleheader.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/09/12/nearly-70-k-michigan-without-power-after-storms-cool-summer-day-ahead/2297779001/