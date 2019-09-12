Ann Arbor — A racially offensive word was written on the front doors of a home in Ann Arbor this week, authorities said.

Police said someone wrote a racial epithet, between 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday, in brown paint on the front doors of a residence on the 3300 block of Braeburn Circle in Ann Arbor, according to police.

Two other buildings also carried graffiti of male anatomy, police said. Authorities said paint used in the incidents appeared to be the same color.

"We are still investigating" whether the victim was a specific target," said Ann Arbor Detective Lt. Lieutenant Aimee Metzer.

"We're not excluding the possibility that this victim could have been specifically targeted."

The incident remains under investigation by Ann Arbor police.

