Imlay City — Police said a 38-year-old Dryden man died after being trapped in a cave at a construction site Thursday, officials said.

Police said officers and firefighters were called at about 12:54 p.m. to a construction site in the 4000 block of South Almont for a report of a cave in.

They found a large hole in the ground. Two police officers and the person who called 911 jumped into the hole and tried to dig the victim out with their hands, according to Imlay City Police Chief Scott Pike.

They found the victim in about five minutes, police said. He was unresponsive and had sustained severe trauma to his head, officials said.

The Lapeer County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy.

Pike also said the state's Occupational Safety & Health Administration has been contacted and will investigate the man's death.

