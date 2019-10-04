Ann Arbor — During a visit to the University of Michigan on Friday, former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice offered a piece of advice to President Donald Trump.

"Mr. President, don't always try to be your own best adviser," Rice said. "That's why you have advisers."

Buy Photo Condoleezza Rice answers a question from moderator Michael S. Barr during their on-stage conversation at Rackham Auditorium at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor on Friday. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

Rice — a Republican who served as secretary of state under President George W. Bush from 2005 to 2009 — also had thoughts for her colleagues in Washington when asked if she had any advice for her successors.

“If I could say one thing to both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue — Congress and White House — before you tweet, think,” said Rice, who drew applause from the hundreds of people gathered at Rackham Auditorium to hear her speak.

"If you just said whatever came to mind before you thought about it, do you know how awful that would be? And if you are actually responsible for our democracy, and you say whatever comes to mind."

The Detroit News sought a response Friday from the White House.

Rice — who was the second woman and first African-American woman to serve as the U.S. Secretary of State — made the statements during a forum as part of a two-day visit to UM.

The wide-ranging conversation was moderated by Michael Barr, dean of the Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy, and included comments on foreign policy, diversity, sports and more.

Rice did not comment on impeachment proceedings involving Trump.

Rice's visit, which lasts through Saturday, included meeting with students and teaching a master class in the Ford School of Public Policy. Her well-known love of football also has her acting as the honorary captain of the UM football team on Saturday during homecoming when the Wolverines take on the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Rice's appearance is part of the launch of the Weiser Diplomacy Center — funded by a $10 million gift from UM Board of Regents Chair Ron Weiser and his wife, Eileen — aimed at being a hub for the foreign policy community.

UM Vice President for Student Life E. Royster Harper attended Rice's conversation and said afterward that she found her "so inspiring and so affirming."

"For me, what was most moving was this idea she has of what really holds us together is not where you come from, but where you end up," Harper said.

Rice is the Denning Professor in Global Business and the Economy at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. She is also the Thomas and Barbara Stephenson Senior Fellow on Public Policy at the Hoover Institution.

