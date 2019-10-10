A 36-year-old Petoskey man is being held on a $1 million bond as he faces drunken driving charges for a third time, officials said.

Jason Grace has been charged in connection with an Aug. 31 two-vehicle crash in Littlefield Township. Littlefield Township is located in Emmet County about 14 miles west of Petoskey and about 270 miles northwest of Detroit.

Among the charges against Grace: two counts of operating a vehicle with a high blood alcohol concentration-causing serious injury with a prior conviction, a 10-year felony; two counts of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury, a 5-year felony; and a count of operating a vehicle with a high blood alcohol concentration, a 180-day misdemeanor.

Officials said troopers responded to a crash at about 3:05 p.m. Aug. 31 on US-31 near Conway Road.

According to an investigation, Grace was driving a 2015 Ford Explorer and traveling west on U.S. 31 when his vehicle crossed the center line into eastbound traffic and crashed head-on into a 2017 Nissan pickup truck.

Troopers found Grace sitting in the driver seat of the Explorer as well as an opened bottle of gin.

Both Grace and the other driver were taken to a hospital. Troopers obtained a warrant to obtain samples of Grace's blood and sent them to the Michigan State Police lab for analysis.

Michigan State Police arrested Grace on Tuesday and he was arraigned on the charges Wednesday in 90th District Court in Emmet County.

He is scheduled to next appear in court for a probable cause hearing on Wednesday, according to court records.

