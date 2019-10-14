Genesee Co. sting nets 12 arrests for soliciting sex with children
Flint — Twelve people accused of soliciting sex with underage children have been arrested in Genesee County, officials said Monday.
Sheriff Robert Pickell said on his Facebook page the 12 were netted in a child sex sting operation. His post also included mug shots of the individuals, which he has dubbed the "Dirty Dozen."
The latest group comes about four months after deputies arrested 22 suspects as part of an ongoing effort targeting human trafficking suspects.
Pickell said felony charges will be filed against the 12 suspects.
