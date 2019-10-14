Flint — Twelve people accused of soliciting sex with underage children have been arrested in Genesee County, officials said Monday.

Sheriff Robert Pickell said on his Facebook page the 12 were netted in a child sex sting operation. His post also included mug shots of the individuals, which he has dubbed the "Dirty Dozen."

Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell said Monday 12 suspects were arrested in a child sex sting operation. (Photo: Facebook)

The latest group comes about four months after deputies arrested 22 suspects as part of an ongoing effort targeting human trafficking suspects.

More: Sheriff: 22 accused of sex crimes with children in Genesee County

Pickell said felony charges will be filed against the 12 suspects.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/10/14/genesee-co-sheriff-12-accused-sex-crimes-children/3974555002/