Independent U.S. Rep. Justin Amash said President Donald Trump is using U.S. troops "almost as mercenaries."

U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, R-Cascade Township (Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, AP)

"He’s moving troops back into Iraq, he's moving other troops into Saudi Arabia and using our forces almost as mercenaries, paid mercenaries who are going to come in, as long as Saudi Arabia pays us some money, it's good to go," Amash told Chuck Todd, host of NBC's "Meet the Press," on Sunday

Amash also said Trump is not bringing home the troops as he has tweeted but "just moving them to other parts of the Middle East."

The fifth-term congressman representing the Grand Rapids area quit the Republican Party on Independence Day after calling for Trump's impeachment.

In May, State Rep. Jim Lower, a Cedar Lake Republican, announced he was challenging Amash for his congressional seat.

