Police: 2 pedestrians struck, killed in hit-and-run crash
Grand Rapids – Two people have been struck by a car and killed during a hit-and-run crash on a western Michigan street.
Grand Rapids police say a preliminary investigation shows the man and woman, both age 56, were walking within a crosswalk after 11 p.m. Saturday when they were struck by a car which drove through a stop sign.
The victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Both were Grand Rapids residents. Their names were not immediately released.
A tip later led police to the driver of the car who was arrested Sunday morning.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/10/21/pedestrians-struck-killed-hit-run-crash-grand-rapids/40352769/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.