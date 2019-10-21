Retired judge is hired as a prosecutor in northern Michigan
Charlevoix – A retired judge is back in court on the other side of the bench in northern Michigan.
Peter O’Connell has been hired as an assistant prosecutor in Charlevoix County. He was a Michigan appeals court judge for more than 20 years and a District Court judge in Isabella County for another 15.
O’Connell joked that Charlevoix County prosecutor Allen Telgenhof is “giving a senior citizen a second chance.” The Boyne City resident says retirement is “not the place for someone with a type A personality.”
O’Connell will handle the county’s District Court docket. He couldn’t run for re-election to the appeals court because he turned 70 years old.
