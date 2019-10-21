Charlevoix – A retired judge is back in court on the other side of the bench in northern Michigan.

Buy Photo Michigan Court of Appeals Judge Peter O’Connel turned 70 when his six-year term was up in 2019, making him ineligible to run for re-election in the 4th District in the northern half of the Lower Peninsula. (Photo: Dale G. Young / The Detroit News)

Peter O’Connell has been hired as an assistant prosecutor in Charlevoix County. He was a Michigan appeals court judge for more than 20 years and a District Court judge in Isabella County for another 15.

O’Connell joked that Charlevoix County prosecutor Allen Telgenhof is “giving a senior citizen a second chance.” The Boyne City resident says retirement is “not the place for someone with a type A personality.”

O’Connell will handle the county’s District Court docket. He couldn’t run for re-election to the appeals court because he turned 70 years old.

