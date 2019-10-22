Port Huron — A 6-year-old boy and his father are dead in an apparent murder-suicide Monday, police said.

Officials identified the child as Weston Keith Lagrow and his father as Robert William Lagrow, 35.

Police were called at about 8:30 p.m. to a home in the 3000 block of Cooper Avenue near 10th Avenue and Garfield Street in Port Huron for a welfare check, authorities said.

The boy's mother called police and asked for the welfare check, according to officials. They also said the boy's mother and father were separated.

Inside the home, police found a deceased child and a deceased man.

According to a preliminary investigation, the man used a handgun to kill the child and then end his own life.

Officials said the bodies have been turned over to the county Medical Examiner's Office for a final determination on the cause of their deaths.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Port Huron Police Department's Major Crimes Unit at (810) 984-5383.

