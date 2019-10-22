State confirms 42nd, 43rd cougar sighting in Michigan since '08
State officials have confirmed two more photographs of a cougar in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.
The images were captured by trail cameras that were about 14 miles from each other in northern Delta County on two different days, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said in a Facebook post.
One of the photos was taken Sept. 18 and the other was taken on Oct. 6.
Officials said the two latest images bring the total of photographs of cougars verified by the Department of Natural Resources to 43 since 2008. The state agency confirmed five of the photos this year.
The last time it confirmed a cougar sighting was in September.
State officials have said the reports may include multiple sightings of the same cougar and there is no conclusive evidence of a breeding population of cougars in Michigan.
