When a Suttons Bay man told his wife and son he had won the Sept. 21 Powerball jackpot prize of $80 million, they thought he was playing a trick on them.

"My son pulled the numbers up on his phone and read them out loud while Dawn and I looked at the ticket together," said winner Phillip Chippewa, 54. "By the time he was done, we both had tears in our eyes."

Michigan Lottery commissioner Brian Neill poses with Dawn and Phillip Chippewa of Suttons Bay. Phillip bought the winning Powerball tickets and claimed $80 million. (Photo: Michigan Lottery)

He had matched all of the winning numbers, 01-09-22-36-68, and the Powerball, 22.

Chippewa's win marks the fourth time a Michigan player has won the Powerball jackpot since the state began offering the game in 2010.

Chippewa chose to receive his $80 million jackpot as a one-time lump sum payment of about $42 million after tax withholding, rather than an annuity, according to the Michigan Lottery. He plans to buy homes for himself and each of his seven children and continue to share his winnings with his family.

A new Harley-Davidson motorcycle and a white Dodge Challenger also are on Chippewa's shopping list.

After Chippewa purchased his Powerball tickets for the Sept. 21 drawing at Barrels and Barrels party story at 1375 SW Bayshore Drive, he said he didn't think about them until the next evening.

"I was at work and my sister sent me a text saying that someone who played at Barrels and Barrels won the Powerball jackpot," said Phillip's wife, Dawn Chippewa. "My first thought was: 'He better have bought some tickets!'

After another text from Dawn's sister, Phillip Chippewa checked his Powerball tickets and learned he won the jackpot.

Lottery winners Dawn and Phillip Chippewa pose with their extended family. (Photo: Michigan Lottery)

The Chippewas decided to head back to Barrels and Barrels to have their ticket scanned and confirm it was a jackpot winner.

"As soon as we walked in the clerk asked: 'Are you guys the big winners?' Phillip Chippewa said. "I handed him the ticket and said: 'We're about to find out.' When the terminal printed a receipt saying to contact the Lottery, we knew our lives had changed."

The Chippewas then held a family meeting with all their children to share the news.

"There were a lot of emotions in that room because we've always put our family first and it hasn't always been easy, but all of them were so happy for us," Phillip Chippewa said. "With seven children and 21 grandchildren, I've always said that I might not have the most money, but I am rich with family.

"Now, I have all the money I'll ever need and can help my family for generations," he said. "That means everything to me."

