An inmate died Wednesday after jumping from a prison transport van onto an Ingham County highway, officials said.

The inmate has been identified as Marquis Emmanuel Oliver, 21, of Lansing, according to the Ingham County Sheriff's Office. He had been housed at the county jail since January for several charges.

Oliver was among a group of inmates being transferred at about 2 p.m. Wednesday from Veteran's Memorial Courthouse in downtown Lansing to the Ingham County Jail in Mason, authorities said Thursday.

As the van traveled south on U.S.-127 near Mount Hope, Oliver managed to open its sliding side door and jump onto the highway's pavement while the vehicle was moving at the posted speed limit, they said.

Deputies called for backup to respond to an attempted escape and man down situation, Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth said in a statement.

Units from the Lansing Police Department, Michigan State University Police Department, East Lansing Police Department and the sheriff's office arrived.

"Mr. Oliver was gravely injured and lifesaving measures were attempted by several police officers," the sheriff said. "It does not appear the Mr. Oliver was struck by any vehicles, rather his injuries were a result of him jumping from the van."

Oliver was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries, officials said.

Michigan State Police continue to investigate.

"On behalf of the entire Sheriff’s Office, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of Mr. Oliver," the sheriff said. "We will continue to work with the Michigan State Police to determine a cause of this tragic event."

