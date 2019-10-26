Walloon Lake – State Police say officers in northern Michigan have fatally shot a suicidal man who pulled out a gun after being confronted by them.

Police say the shooting occurred about 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the Charlevoix County community of Walloon Lake.

They say a Charlevoix County deputy and Boyne City officer were dispatched to locate a suicidal person and located him at an intersection in Walloon Lake. A struggle ensued, and the man produced a gun, and the officers opened fire.

Police say the officers provided first aid and called for medical assistance, but the man died. His name hasn’t been released.

The officers weren’t injured.

Michigan State Police Seventh District detectives are investigating an officer involved shooting in Charlevoix County. One subject is deceased after an armed confrontation with police. Media staging will be at 4280 Springvale Drive Walloon, MI (Lake Area Collision parking lot). pic.twitter.com/CiDWxiz1KM — @MSPNorthernMI (@mspnorthernmi) October 26, 2019

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/10/26/1-killed-officer-involved-shooting-northern-michigan/2468220001/