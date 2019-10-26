train (Photo: Michigan State Police Houghton Lake Post)

Mancelona — A Great Lakes Center train derailed in Mancelona on Saturday morning, but no one was hurt and the cargo was not hazardous.

A Great Lakes Central train with 23 cars was heading north at 11:20 a.m. about 35 miles northeast of Traverse City when seven cars derailed, according to the Michigan State Police Post in Gaylord.

The cause of the derailment is not known and is under investigation.

Heavy equipment will be needed to remove the train. Lake Street east of U.S. 131 will likely be closed for several days until the clean up efforts are complete. (Photo: Houghton lake Post of the Michigan State Police)

State police is asking residents to stay away from the train cars to avoid being injured.

