About 8,000 Michigan homes remained without power Sunday night after gusty winds and heavy rain pummeled the state before dawn.

DTE Energy reported some 7,000 outages at 9 p.m., the result of winds that topped 50 mph in some areas between 4 and 5 a.m. That was down from 29,000 in the aftermath of the storms.

Consumers Energy had 988 customers without power, down from 9,000. Full restoration was expected by Sunday's end.

Meanwhile, a flood advisory along the Lake Huron coast was canceled as early wind bursts relaxed.

DTE expected "a majority of customers without power" would see restoration by Sunday night, and "remaining customers tomorrow," said spokesman John Fossen.

He said the blackouts were scattered, though most were in Metro Detroit, including Downriver communities, Canton Township, Ann Arbor, Detroit and as far north as Farmington Hills.

A brownout was reported at the south end of St. Clair Shores. Assuming customers with partial power notified DTE, Fossen said, their repair timetable would likely be the same as the complete restorations.

Consumers Energy spokeswoman Debra Dodd said its outages were scattered mostly from Lansing to the state line, with some issues in the Grand Rapids area and to the north near Cadillac.

Trent Frey, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township, said the storm was caused by a low pressure system merging with a tropical system from the Gulf of Mexico.

The rain "was heaviest in evening and scattered through the rest of the overnight," Frey said. "We did have a line of gusty showers come through this morning."

Wind gusts measured 58 mph at Metro airport and 51 mph at Willow Run, Frey said. Other stations averaged about 40 mph. Most stations measured between one and two inches of rain, with Plymouth at 1.48 inches and Brighton at 1.6 inches, he said.

Monday was expected to be "much less active," with predominant sunshine and highs in the lower 60s with light winds, said the weather service.

Clouds will likely move back in for Tuesday, with highs again in the lower 60s.

