Three children, ages 3, 5, and 8, died in a house fire in Lansing early Wednesday morning, along with the family dog, Lansing Fire Department said.

The fire was reported about 1:33 a.m. on the 2000 block of New York. That's south of Lake Lansing Road and east of Old U.S. 27.

When firefighters arrived, there were "very heavy fire conditions" on the first and second floor.

The people who'd escaped the fire told firefighters that the three children were still inside.

Firefighters entered the home, taking a "very aggressive approach," and pulled the children out.

Medics took them to a hospital, but they died. Their names are being withheld until official notifications are made, the Fire Department said in a statement.

In addition to the three who died, a 31-year-old man and a 5-year-old child were taken to the University of Michigan Burn Center in Ann Arbor. A 26-year-old woman and an 18-month-old child were transported to Sparrow Hospital, listed in stable condition.

Firefighters found the family's dog inside the home.

The origin of the fire is under investigation.

