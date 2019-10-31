Macomb and Wayne drivers on Interstate 94 this weekend should plan alternate routes.

Stretches of I-94 will have only one lane open from 9 a.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday as Michigan Department of Transportation crews repair bridges and pavement on sections of the interstate, weather permitting.

In Detroit, MDOT is planning intermittent double-lane closures for bridge repairs on the French Road, Concord Street, Brush Street and 24th Street overpasses above I-94.

Buy Photo Orange barrels line a section of I-94 near Concord Avenue in Detroit, Tuesday. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

East of the Lodge Freeway, M-10, MDOT is planning bridge work that will require double-lane closures in both directions of the interstate from 11 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday. The ramps from northbound and southbound Interstate 75 to westbound I-94 also will be closed.

West of M-10, repair on the 24th Street overpass will lead to double-lane closures; eastbound and westbound Interstate 96 ramps to westbound I-94 will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

East of Detroit, other planned weekend closures along I-94 include eastbound and westbound I-94 between Telegraph and Interstate 275 going from two lanes down to one lane from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, MDOT said.

West of Detroit in Macomb County, two lanes will be closed for pavement repair on westbound I-94 between 11 Mile and Eight Mile beginning at 8 p.m. Friday and ending by 8 a.m. Saturday, and from 5 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday, MDOT said. Entrance ramps to westbound I-94 within the work zone also will be closed intermittently.

Other Weekend Closures

SB I-75, University Drive to South Boulevard, 1 lane open, 9 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Sunday

EB I-75/US-24/Square Lake, M-1 to US-24/Telegraph, 1 lane open, 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday

NB/SB I-75, Eight Mile to 12 Mile, 1 lane open, 10 p.m. Friday - 9 a.m. Sunday

NB/SB I-75 closed at Gibraltar, intermittently, 8 a.m. - 9 a.m. Saturday

NB/SB I-75 ramps to WB I-94, ramps closed, 11 p.m. Friday - 11:59 p.m. Saturday

WB I-96/M-14 ramp to NB I-275, ramp closed, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday

EB/WB I-96 ramps to WB I-94, ramps closed, 9 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday

NB I-275, I-96 to 5 Mile, double lane closures, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday

EB/WB I-696 near Farmington Road, 2 lanes open, 5 a.m. Sat - 5 a.m. Monday

NB M-10 ramp to NB US-24/Telepgraph, ramp closed, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday

EB/WB M-14 near Beck, 2 lanes closed intermittently, 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday

NB/SB M-24 ramp to SB I-75, ramp closed intermittently, 9 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Sunday

WB M59, M-1/Woodward to Telegraph, 1 lane open, 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday

Planned MDOT Lane Closures Nov. 1 to Nov. 3 (Photo: Michigan Department of Transportation)

