Michigan's Marijuana Regulatory Agency announced new rules for the state's medical marijuana program Wednesday to lower application costs and fees for users.

The new rules lower the cost of application fees to $40 from $60, eliminate a $25 background check fee for caregivers and eliminate the $10 fee users faced when modifying their registry cards to add or remove a caregiver, change their address or replace a lost card.

Users can now start the renewal process for registry cards at 90 days before expiration, up from just 60.

And almost two decades into the 21st century, and more than a decade after Michigan voters approved medical marijuana in November 2008, users can now contact the state's medical marijuana program via email.

According to the most recent Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency statistical report, almost $70 million of medical pot and related products was sold in Michigan between April 1 and June 30. That represents almost 12,000 pounds of pot sold — just under six tons.

Thus far in 2019, the state has collected about $11 million in revenues from the medical pot program, but has spent more than $14 million administering it.

Some 283,770 Michiganians are medical marijuana patients, and there are 39,500 caregivers, who are authorized to grow the pot on their patients' behalf.

