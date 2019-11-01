Police have made three arrests after a Port Huron homeowner found a man inside his garage on Halloween.

The homeowner called police at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday to his home in the 200 block of Rural Street after finding the man, according to police. The suspect told the homeowner he was in the wrong house and then left in a car.

Donnie Bryant, left, Joshua Spencer, right, and Kimberly Parker, bottom right. (Photo: Port Huron Police)

Police located the car near Central Middle School and found items from the garage in the car, along with other stolen items, according to statement.

Joshua Allan Spencer, 34, of Port Huron and Donnie Lee Bryant, 44, of Warren, were charged with breaking and entering, organized retail crime and controlled substances. A judge set their bond at $25,000.

Kimberly Marie Parker, of Port Huron, was charged with a violation of controlled substances. A judge set her bond at $10,000.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/11/01/halloween-garage-break-in-leads-three-arrests/4126691002/