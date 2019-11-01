MSP seize goods stolen from Metro Detroit retailers
Michigan State Police said they have seized more than hundreds of thousands of dollars in goods stolen from big box retail stores across Metro Detroit.
Detectives with the state police and other law enforcement agencies began about eight months ago investigating a business owner they say was selling the stolen items, according to authorities.
The business owner is accused of recruiting people to steal merchandise from retailers that he would resell at a profit or for his own personal use, officials said.
Police said an undercover detective infiltrated the operation and sold the suspect more than $6,000 worth of stolen property.
After multiple undercover operations and hours of surveillance, authorities said, police executed search warrants at the suspect's business and at his home. Troopers and officers seized $300,000 and $15,000 in fraudulently purchased merchandise.
