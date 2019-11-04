A Michigan Lottery player is $1.84 million richer — minus taxes — after winning a record jackpot Sunday. The winning ticket was sold in Monroe County.

The $1.84 million jackpot is the largest sum ever won under the Michigan Lottery's Fast Cash game, topping the previous high, $1.3 million, won by a two-member lotto club in August, according to a statement from the state lottery system.

But that team in August hit the jackpot on a $20 ticket, bringing its ultimate winnings to a bit more than $1.5 million.

Sunday's winning ticket was for a game called Doubler Wild Time Progressive Fast Cash. That's one of 10 fast cash games offered. A $10 ticket for Doubler Wild Time Progressive Fast Cash could yield winnings ranging from $10 to $6,000, as well as 100% of the fast cash "progressive jackpot."

Each ticket sold, for each of the 10 fast cash games games, feeds into the jackpot. Once the jackpot is won, as it was Sunday, the pot starts to grow anew.

Michigan Lottery did not identify the winner.

