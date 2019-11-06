Police in the city of Monroe are investigating the death of a 44-year-old man whose body was found on the side of a road near a vehicle early Wednesday morning.

The man's body was found in the 5 a.m. hour on the 700 block of Kentucky, said Capt. John Wall of the Monroe Police Department. That's east of LaPlaisance Road and south of East First Street.

Wall said witnesses called police after finding the man's body. Wall said the man had injuries, of some sort, but police don't know if those are self-inflicted, took place at someone else's hand, or are accidental.

The witnesses saw and heard nothing of what happened to the man, just the aftermath.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner will conduct the man's autopsy.

