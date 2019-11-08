Snow covers the bluff in downtown St. Joseph, Mich., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, after the area received its first significant snowfall of the season. (Photo: Associated Press)

Nine places in northern Michigan received at least a foot of snow in the past 24 hours.

The most snow, 18 inches, fell in Marquette, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Like Marquette, most of the dozen places were in the Upper Peninsula but Fife Lake, which is southeast of Traverse City, received 16 inches of snow.

Two spots in Mancelona, which is northeast of Traverse City, received 12 inches and 12.1 inches, said NOAA.

The other places, all in the UP, and the amounts of snow they received were: Deerton, 14 inches, Skandia Township, 14 inches, Chatham, 14 inches, Au Train Township, 13 inches and Eben Junction, 12 inches.

Snow showers will slowly shift eastward late afternoon into evening. Snow totals when all said is done of 8-12 inches will be possible in parts of Marquette and Alger counties. #906wxpic.twitter.com/8c6LVNuMIm — NWS Marquette (@NWSMarquette) November 7, 2019

North to northwest winds brought the lake-effect snow from Lake Superior to the UP, and from Lake Michigan to the Traverse City area, according to the National Weather Service.

Closer to home, Metro Detroit residents may be getting some snow at the beginning of the work week.

A cold front moving into Metro Detroit on Monday could bring snow but it's too early to say how much, said the weather service.

The front also will bring cold temperatures with highs near 34 degrees Monday, 28 degrees Tuesday and 30 degrees Wednesday.

