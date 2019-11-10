Detroit — Much of southeast Michigan will start its work week under a winter weather advisory which kicks in at 4 a.m. Monday and will remain in effect through 7 p.m.

The advisory from the National Weather Service covers cities such as Detroit, Adrian, Flint, Ann Arbor, Warren, Lapeer, and Howell.

Some 3 to 5 inches of accumulation could result, with the low-end estimate applying to the Saginaw era, while Metro Detroit is expected to see 3 to 5 inches of snow.

A bit farther north, a winter storm warning is in effect from 4 a.m. Monday to 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Thumb area. Snow accumulation of 6 to 15 inches is expected from heavy lake-effect snow.

A winter storm warning also affects Sanilac and St. Clair counties from 4 a.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday, when 5 to 10 inches of snow accumulation is expected, the weather service said. Widespread snow Monday will turn into a more "traditional banded lake effect snow" by Monday evening. Some of the bands will produce intense snowfall, the weather service said.

"If a band becomes stationary for a prolonged period of time, it is not out the question that some areas may see accumulations in excess of 10 inches," a weather report said.

Up north, the National Weather Service's Marquette office says that "heavy lake effect snow bands" could bring anywhere from 10 to 20 inches of snow to Ontonagon and Gogebic counties in the Upper Peninsula between Sunday night and Tuesday.

As the snow comes to town, a "surface cold front," bringing cool air from Quebec, is expected to sweep the region, according to a National Weather Service forecast.

Temperatures in the 30s are expected, and when wind chill is factored in, it could feel like the mid-teens, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Kyle Klein.

The first-third of November in Detroit has had little precipitation of any kind, one-tenth of an inch when snow and rain totals are combined.

By Tuesday, Detroit will only reach the mid-20s, setting a new low for the high temperature on a Nov. 12, the weather service said.

By the end of the week, the arctic air is expected to "pivot east," and temperatures return to the 30s-lower 40s range.

The bulk of precipitation expected this week is expected to fall Monday, Klein said.

