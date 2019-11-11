Detroit — As the work week begins in Metro Detroit, snowfall estimates have been upgraded from 2 to 4 inches that were forecast Sunday to 4 to 6 inches.

If estimates prove true, Detroit could set a new snowfall record for Nov. 11, not only topping the 4.1 inches seen on this day in 1984, but potentially dwarfing it. Only two November days in history have recorded snowfalls of six inches or more. One took place in 1925, the other in 2015.

Buy Photo An Oakland County Road Commission vehicle salts a section of Orchard Lake Road over the I-696 freeway in Farmington Hills, November 11, 2019. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

Henry Malone, 72, was philosophical about the mid-November snow as he shoveled in front of his Southfield home Monday morning.

“It’s that time of year, although this year it’s a bit early, said Malone, who moved to Michigan from Mississippi in 1970. He said after 49 years in Michigan, he’s used to the snow — but, he said, it took some getting used to.

“It’s different down there,” he said. “Up here when it snows, it’s no big deal, but in the South if you get a little snow like this, everything stops.”

Buy Photo Henry Malone of Southfield clears the season's first snow outside his home on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. (Photo: George Hunter / The Detroit News)

Lisa Jabbori, whose family owns the 10 Mile and Greenfield Sunoco gas station in Southfield, said business, like the weather, has been brisk Monday morning.

“We’ve gone through four snow shovels, 8-9 snow brooms, a bunch of windshield solvent, gloves and hats,” she said. “Customers have been coming in all morning filling up gas cans; I asked if they ran out of gas and they all said it’s for their snowblowers.”

Jabbori said there were “a bunch of spin outs and accidents” outside the station on Greenfield during the morning rush hour.

“It snows a little, and people forget how to drive,” she said.

At Tim Horton’s in Highland Park, where Carlos Woods was having breakfast.

“I knew it was coming so I wasn’t worried about it,” said Woods, 68. “Whatever the Lord wants, I accept. We should be used to it by now. It’s Michigan.”

Nearby, 75-year-old Freddie Patterson, also a Highland Park resident, said he pulled out his steel-toe boots in anticipation of more snow.

Buy Photo Tim Bolus, 36, top, and DeAndre Boyd, 42, install pedestrian cross walk signs in Oak Park during a steady snowfall Monday morning, November 11, 2019. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

“That’s God’s work,” he said, gesturing outside. “He knows what he is doing.”

Meanwhile, at the McDonald’s on Woodward in Midtown, Dennis King said the snow reminds him of the upcoming holidays.

“Christmas is coming soon,” said King, 61. “Santa Claus is coming to town and it’s going to be a white Christmas.”

Joking aside, King added: “The snow will probably be gone by the weekend.”

National Weather Service meteorologist Steven Freitag said the daylong snowfall that's been projected comes from a "clash of the air masses," with moist air from the Ohio Valley interacting with arctic air from Canada.

Much of southeast Michigan — Lapeer, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Shiawassee, Genesee, Washtenaw, Lenawee, Monroe and Wayne counties — is under a winter weather advisory through midnight.

More: Much of SE Michigan will start work week under winter weather advisory

Happy Veterans Day! A few crashes out there but so far so good! Don’t forget to clean off your car as you head out today. Visibility is going to get worse through out the day. Clearing off your car makes it easier for you and those around you to see. pic.twitter.com/Dr42cInYBC — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) November 11, 2019

While Michigan State Police haven't reported many crashes, the most troublesome roadway Monday morning has been Interstate 94, with westbound traffic down to one lane after 10 Mile due to a crash. Additionally, in Macomb County, both eastbound and westbound traffic near Eight Mile is restricted.

Buy Photo A SMART bus and dislodged concrete have traffic in both directions of Interstate 94 traveling slowly near 10 Mile. (Photo: Lauren Abdel-Razzaq, The Detroit News)

And the snow is expected to fall all day. Even so, the opportunities for snow play may be limited.

"It won't be great for making snow men or anything like that," Freitag said.

The Thumb area, which meteorologists said Sunday could see six to 15 inches, is now expected to get eight to 16 inches, and as much as 20 inches is "possible," he said.

The day started out in the low-30s and won't get much warmer, if at all, before taking a significant dip going into Tuesday.

The National Weather Service's Marquette office estimates major snowfall Monday in most of the Upper Peninsula. While Escanaba is expected to avoid the snow, Munising and Grand Marais could have 12 to 18 inches of snowfall, while Ironwood on the west side and Newberry on the east side are both expected to see 8 to 12 inches.

Snowfall estimates for Monday, Nov. 11 in the Upper Peninsula, courtesy the National Weather Service (Photo: National Weather Service Marquette office)

At Detroit Metro Airport, outbound flights weren't seeing any cancellations or delays, but several inbound flights are about an hour late leaving their points of origin due to the snow and ice, according to FlightAware.com. The web site reported there were only nine flight cancellations and no delays at about 7 a.m.

And though the weather didn't cancel classes for most of Metro Detroit's school districts, some of them are dismissing students earlier because of it. For example, Rochester Community Schools said on its website it was dismissing its middle and high schools at 1:45 p.m. It also canceled all evening activities, including athletic events and enrichment programs because of the inclement weather.

The Bloomfield Hills school district said its high school would dismiss students 30 minutes early and the middle schools would release 15 minutes early. But there is no change to after-school events and activities, district officials said.

While the Michigan Department of Transportation's MiDrive map showed a few crashes on Interstate 75 and I-96 during the morning commute, there were a small number of partial or total closures on Detroit-area freeways and exit ramps.

Among them was a crash on Groesbeck Highway south of Hall in Clinton Township the department said. The crashprompted authorities to close all of the highway's lanes from 8:30-9 a.m. Monday.

Though the first major snow of the season may prompt concerns for commuters, some 75% of fatal crashes in Michigan last year took place on dry roadways, and 63% took place in dry weather conditions, according to the Office of Highway Safety Planning, an office of Michigan State Police.

Additionally, 45% of crash fatalities in Michigan were the result of single-vehicle crashes.

Buy Photo James Barack, owner of James Tailoring & Alterations, shovels snow in front of his business Monday morning in Oak Park., November 11, 2019. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

Snow started falling about 4 a.m., and by 7 a.m. an inch of snow had accumulated in Oakland County communities such as Wixom and Waterford, as well as Ann Arbor in Washtenaw County, according to local storm reports compiled by the weather service.

Staff Writer Charles E. Ramirez contributed.

