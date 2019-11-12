Marquette – A former state lawmaker says he took a picture of an unusual deer: a buck with three antlers in the Upper Peninsula.

Steve Lindberg posted the photo to his Facebook page where he regularly shares pictures from the outdoors.

"Five days before rifle season for Whitetail Deer and look who I get to see, along with his girlfriend. A three antlered, nine or twelve point buck (depending if you want to count the two little tines on the right antler, and the small tine on the left antler). I don't recall ever seeing a three antlered deer before," he wrote in the Facebook post.

A veterinarian, Steve Edwards of Lakeview, says the deer is normal and healthy. Edwards says it’s possible that something happened when the deer was an embryo before birth.

The traditional deer hunting season starts Friday.

