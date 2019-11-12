Detroit — After a day of record-setting snow in southeast Michigan, Tuesday could bring record cold, said National Weather Service meteorologist Sara Pampreen.

Prior to Monday, the 4.1 inches of snow on Nov. 11, 1984, set the record for that date.

More: List of school closures

That number was dwarfed in many cities across the region, with 8.5 inches at Metro Airport in Romulus, 9.3 inches in Ann Arbor, 9.5 in Macomb Township, 8 in Brighton and 9.4 in White Lake, home to the National Weather Service's Detroit office.

Early morning traffic was slow as commuters navigated streets that are covered in snow and ice. Accidents closed southbound Interstate 75 at West, while traffic was slowed significantly on the northbound side. Additionally, several accidents in Monroe County left just one lane open for travel.

Buy Photo Howard Mertz uses a snow blower to remove the snow from the driveway of his home on East King William Drive in Farmington Hills, Nov. 11, 2019. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

More: Record-smashing snow gives way to days of arctic temperatures in SE Michigan

The bulk of the snow has already fallen. Whatever flurries remain should pass through the region early Tuesday morning, Pampreen said.

The inclement weather has prompted some 600-plus school closures in southeast Michigan, according to WDIV-TV. See its list of the closures.

Tuesday could be another record-setter: for low temperatures.

The Detroit-area low for Nov. 12 was 16 degrees, set in 1983. The average daily low is 25 degrees, set in 1925. The lowest maximum temperature was 31, set in 1995. All three could fall.

As of the 6 a.m. hour, it was 19 degrees at Metro Airport, Pampreen said. Highs are expected to reach only 27 in Detroit, 24 in Ann Arbor and 26 in Monroe.

Wednesday should also be cold, with highs in the high-20s.

Thursday, a bit of warmth will return, and it's possible temperatures could again cross the freezing point. Highs in the low-30s are expected.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/11/12/record-setting-snow-school-closings-record-setting-cold-likely/2572184001/