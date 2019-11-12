Ann Arbor – Officials say populations of fish-killing sea lamprey remain at near-historic lows in Lakes Michigan and Ontario but are above target levels in Lakes Huron, Superior and Erie.

The Great Lakes Fishery Commission issued a progress report Tuesday on containing the parasitic lampreys, which invaded the lakes in the last century from the Atlantic Ocean and threatened trout and other native species.

In this July 16, 2010 file photo, a scientist with the Hammond Bay Biological Station near Huron Beach, Mich., holds a female sea lamprey. The lamprey uses its disk-shaped mouth and sharp teeth to fasten onto fish and suck out their bodily fluids. (Photo: John Flesher, AP, File)

They use suction-cup mouths and razor-sharp teeth to feed on blood and body fluids of other fish, usually killing their hosts.

Crews use specially designed poisons and traps to control lamprey numbers.

The commission says Lake Huron populations are close to target levels and have held steady the past five years.

Jill Wingfield of the Great Lakes Fishery Commission holds a sea lamprey at the 2018 Blue Water Sturgeon Festival. Sea lamprey are an invasive species. Their numbers began to climb in the upper Great Lakes with the deepening of the Welland Canal, which bypasses Niagara Falls and connects Lake Ontario with Lake Erie, in the 1900s. (Photo: Bob Gross, AP, File)

Although above target, numbers in Superior and Erie have dropped significantly since near-record highs were observed in 2017.

